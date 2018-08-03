McKinnon, Mary M. 

ONTARIO: Age 48, passed in peace on August 2, 2018. She now rests a warrior who succumbed after two battles with cancer. Predeceased by her mother: Donna Marie. Survived by her loving boyfriend of 23 years, Michael Scribner; step-children: Michael, Jr. (Megan Bolan) Scribner and Ashley (Brian) Jacques; siblings: Arthur, Robert, Charles, and Daniel McKinnon and Sue (Larry) Masters; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends: Deb LaRock and Kim Murphy; beloved dog: Pokey. A celebration of Mary’s life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be in her honor to the Wayne County Humane Society: 1475 County House Road, Lyons NY 14489. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com