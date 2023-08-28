McKown, Jr., William “Bill” P.

NORTH ROSE: William “Bill” P. McKown, Jr., 51 of North Rose passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

Bill was born in Newark, NY and was the son of William and Judy Russell McKown, Sr.

Bill had been employed at Sodus Cold Storage for many years.

Bill’s love for music and the Buffalo Bills played a large role throughout his life.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Jennifer (Tompkins) McKown, and his 2 children, Emma McKown (Will Fellenz) of Lyons and Braden McKown of North Rose, a special grandson, Emmett Fellenz, brother, Robbie McKown of Phelps, sister, Tricia McKown of North Rose, and a nephew.

There are no calling hours. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Rd., Wolcott, NY 14590 on Sunday, September 3rd from 2 – 5 pm.

Arrangements are in the care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home.