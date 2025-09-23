McLeod, James E.

LYONS/SYRACUSE: James E McLeod, 70, passed away Monday (September 15, 2025) at Central Park.

James had a huge heart, was quick to make friends, loved his family, NASCAR, fishing and the outdoors.

James was born in Lyons on June 25, 1955 to Hugh and Betty (Husner) McLeod.

He is survived by his children James (Jamie) Burger of Kansas City, KS, Joseph Clingerman of Canandaigua, Misty Andrews of Ravenna, OH, Amber Howell of Syracuse, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, siblings Donald McLeod of Newark, Raymond (Juanita) McLeod of Seneca Falls, Laurie (Roger) Olschewke of Wolcott, Hugh (Lisa) Stocum of North Carolina, Enzo (Mary) Hollenbeck of Massachusetts, Michael Bloomstrom of Oregon along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be October 4, 2025 between 11am - 1pm with a small service afterwards at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ‘The Dream Foundation’ in James’ name.