What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

McLeod, James E.

September 23, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

LYONS/SYRACUSE: James E McLeod, 70, passed away Monday (September 15, 2025) at Central Park. 

James had a huge heart, was quick to make friends, loved his family, NASCAR, fishing and the outdoors. 

James was born in Lyons on June 25, 1955 to Hugh and Betty (Husner) McLeod. 

He is survived by his children James (Jamie) Burger of Kansas City, KS, Joseph Clingerman of Canandaigua, Misty Andrews of Ravenna, OH, Amber Howell of Syracuse, 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, siblings Donald McLeod of Newark, Raymond (Juanita) McLeod of Seneca Falls, Laurie (Roger) Olschewke of Wolcott,  Hugh (Lisa) Stocum of North Carolina, Enzo (Mary) Hollenbeck of Massachusetts, Michael Bloomstrom of Oregon along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 

Calling hours will be October 4, 2025 between 11am - 1pm with a small service afterwards at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, NY. 

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to ‘The Dream Foundation’ in James’ name.

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

Sun, Sun, Sun, Sun

September 20, 2025
1 2 3 260
ADVERTISEMENT

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.