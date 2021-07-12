McLouth, Mildred Irene

MARION/FALLSBURGH, NY: Went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2021 at the age of 99 years old. She was born on October 27, 1921 in Fallsburgh, NY to the late Edward Edwards and Maude (Warren) Edwards.

Mildred graduated from Monticello High School in June of 1937. She then moved with her sister to Wayne County and started a job. She soon met and married Louis H. McLouth of Macedon, NY in June of 1941. They were married for 59 years and had four boys together. Mildred loved being a wife and mother and was a wonderful homemaker. She loved to cook her son’s favorite meals and always made sure they were well cared for. She also loved being a grandmother to her grandchildren. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of her and the love she showed to them. She could often be heard humming in the kitchen while making a delicious meal for her loved ones. Mildred was famous for returning “I love you” with “I love you more” and they always knew that she meant it. Mildred loved the Lord and always did her best to point her family and friends to Christ.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Louis H. McLouth Sr.; son, Louis H. McLouth Jr.; daughters-in-law, Carol Magan and Kathleen Osborne; a sister, Melvina; and brothers, Samuel, Harold, Edward and Lloyd.

She is survived by sons, Gary (Cheryl) of Marion, NY, Jay (Sheila) of Hartville, OH, Scott (Noreen) of Savannah, NY daughter-in-law, Eunice McLouth of Port Allegany, PA. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-greatgrand-children and two special friends, Lela Langdon and Patricia Brickle.

Friends and family are invited to call Thursday July 15th 1PM-4PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the service will be at 4PM immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maranatha Christian School, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com