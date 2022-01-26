McMahon, Norman “Butch” K.

SODUS POINT: Age 77, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Betty McMahon; brothers, John and Burt and sisters, Fawn and Sharron.
He is survived by his children, Dawn (Scott Alexander) Shaffner, David (Heather) Sasser, Lara (Kyle) Stark, Timothy (Kelly) Sasser; grandchildren, Brandy Lynn Sasser and Zachary and Sebastian Stark; sister, Patricia DeVolder of New Hampshire; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, January 30th at the Norton Funeral Home. 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 NY-96A, Romulus, NY 14541. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
SODUS: JoAnn M. Scott of Sodus, NY, passed away unexpectedly Monday Morning, January 24, 2022, at Clifton Springs Nursing & Rehab Facility. She was 85 years old. Born in Hastings, PA on October 22, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Paul & Ann (Kordish) Noel. JoAnn enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and exploring. When she […]
SODUS: Age 82, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born on July 1, 1939 in Rochester, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Bridget (Jeff) Richmond; sisters, Geri (George) Kuretich and Rita Lewis; sister-in-law, Onley Tiano; stepchildren, Margaret (Bob) Fess, Dennis (Vickie) O’Neil, and Fred (Susan) O’Neil; step-grandchildren, Derrick O’Neil, […]