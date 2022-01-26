McMahon, Norman “Butch” K.

SODUS POINT: Age 77, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Betty McMahon; brothers, John and Burt and sisters, Fawn and Sharron.

He is survived by his children, Dawn (Scott Alexander) Shaffner, David (Heather) Sasser, Lara (Kyle) Stark, Timothy (Kelly) Sasser; grandchildren, Brandy Lynn Sasser and Zachary and Sebastian Stark; sister, Patricia DeVolder of New Hampshire; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Sunday, January 30th at the Norton Funeral Home. 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 6632 NY-96A, Romulus, NY 14541. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.