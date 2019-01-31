McMann Jr., Sherman C.

MACEDON: Passed away on January 27th 2019 at the age of 56. Sherman was born on March 23rd 1962 in Newark, New York. Predeceased by his father Sherman C. McMann Sr., mother Nancy Getz McMann, and infant sister Nancy McMann. Sherman. Survived by his brother Rodney (Jolene) McMann; and niece Charlotte McMann of Summerville, South Carolina; fiance Dee Miller and a host of step-grandchildren. Sherman worked at Berry Plastics, formerly Mobil chemical, for 34 years before starting work at Mott’s in Williamson. Sherman’s love of motorcycle riding afforded him travel across the United States making numerous lifelong friends along the way. Sherman loved waterfalls and had a great appreciation for the beauty nature provided. When Sherman was not working he was out riding his Harley. Sherman was also very proud of his FXR that He restored himself. Sherman loved all things with a motor. Sherman was loved by all he met. Sherman had a huge heart and always showed genuine concern for his friends. Sherman was the kind of person that strangers would strike up a conversation with no matter where he went. Sherman had a great love of animals and for his beloved Rottweiler Azor and, Chihuahua, Mickey. There will be no calling hours or service at this time. There will be a celebration of life to honor Sherman. Information to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Sherman’s name to Lollypop Farm or the Humane Society of Wayne County. Please visit the tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo.