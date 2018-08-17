McMullen, Bonnie L. (Husk) 

SODUS: Age 69, passed away on August 13th, 2018 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Bonnie was born in Sodus NY to Edna Mae (Riley) Husk and Robert Husk on February 10th, 1949. She graduated from Sodus Central School in 1967. She worked several different trades in Sodus throughout her life. Bonnie was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family. She loved going to the movies, socializing with friends, cooking new recipes, going antiquing and sewing projects. She was passionate about helping anyone in need. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her. Bonnie is survived by her two daughters, Tabitha (Ben) Smith of Winthrop, NY and Larissa (Charlie) Heinkel of Sodus, NY; grandchildren, Matthew Smith, Evan Smith, Alexis Smith, Easton Smith, and Tre Heinkel; four sisters, Barbara (Bob) Leisten, Patricia (Lee) Wood, Nancy (Harvey) Baker and Janet (Chuck Heinkel) Husk. Along with many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com. Services to be held at the convenience of the family.