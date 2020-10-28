McMullen, Philip C.

ONTARIO: Philip passed away on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 72. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Cecil and Lerneda McMullen. Philip was predeceased by his brother, Christopher McMullen and sister, Linda Banzon. Philip grew up in Sodus Point, NY and enjoyed spending time by the Lake his entire life. As a young man, Philip enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a drill sergeant. Philip had a lifelong passion for aviation, both professionally and recreationally. For many years, Philip loved working on his son’s race car and cheering on #66 to countless victories. More recently he enjoyed watching his grandson continue wearing the number in the sport of ice hockey. From fixing things to playing his guitar to so much more, Philip was a man of many talents who lived his life to the fullest and brought out the best in those who were fortunate to know him. Most of all, Philip was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend. Philip is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy McMullen; son, Timothy (Roxanne Pyles) McMullen; daughter, Lori (Jeffrey) Cox; grandson, Ryan Cox; brother-in-law, Gary (Sandy) Alborn; sister-in-law, Shirley (Doug) Montgomery; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. A small service will be held for immediate family. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-4 PM on Saturday (November 7) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.