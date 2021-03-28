McNamara, William A.

DILLSBURG, PA.: William A. McNamara, 89, of Dillsburg, went home to his Lord and Savior Thursday, March 25, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 2, 1932, in Rochester, NY the son of the late John and Florence (Moore) McNamara.

William grew up on the family farm in Sodus, NY and was a retired Engineer for IBM. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. William was a member of the West Shore Evangelical Free Church in Mechanicsburg and the Dillsburg American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking and traveling in his camper.

William is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara A. (Becker) McNamara; three daughters, Joy A. Baechtle (David) of Dillsburg, Lori A. McNamara (Jerry Langdon) of Bakersville, NC, Dawn A. Massa (Brian) of Amherst, NH; six grandchildren, Caleb Baechtle (Ashley), Sarah Griggs (Tyler), Luke Baechtle, Justin Massa, Benjamin Massa, Joshua Massa; and five great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 2:00 pm in his church, West Shore Evangelical Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA . A viewing will be held Tuesday from 1-2 pm at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17110 or his church, West Shore Evangelical Free Church, 1345 Williams Grove Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.