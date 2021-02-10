McNaney, James Peter

SODUS POINT: James Peter McNaney passed at the age of 68 on February 8th, 2021 at his home, on the water, in Sodus Point, NY. Jim was born August 20, 1952 to Albert “Bud” McNaney of Seneca Falls and Shirley (Marjensey) McNaney of Waterloo, NY. Having moved over 20 times in youth, Jim left an impression in every town he lived, along with a string of broken hearts and windows. He graduated from Palmyra High School in 1970 and studied at SUNY Brockport, where he received his teaching degree in English in 1973. During this time Jim studied abroad at University College London, and spent time in Clifden, Ireland writing a thesis on dead Romantic Poets while the locals ensured he didn’t starve to death. Jim met the love of his life, Lisa, where they worked at the Monroe Developmental Center and they married after a whirlwind two month romance. They settled in Sodus Point and remained there for the rest of his life. He worked for Social Services and then the Wayne County Probation Department in Lyons, NY, where he retired in 2010 a Senior Probation Supervisor. In retirement, Jim loved time on the water in his canoe, as well as time in his shed, making cigarettes and playing with steam engines. Jim’s greatest pride and achievement were his children, Steven and Ariel, who he raised to love literature, music, and history. He encouraged them to challenge the status quo, and build a fierce work ethic rooted in justice. They will remember him for his encouragement and constant faith in their abilities, as well as his sharp sense of humor. Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years Lisa (Pearlman); children Steven (Davina) and Ariel (Morgan) Yang, mother Shirley, grandkids Sasha, Nadja, Tova, Oonagh, and Asher, sisters Patricia (Mark) and Barbara (Tom), and a menagerie of “year-end leftover and last chance” pets. In our grief, his family is at peace knowing that, at this moment in the great beyond, he has most likely convinced Ginger Baker to hand over his drum set for a jam session with Fela Kuti, while Grandpa Bud fumes about his long hair. We all love you and know you aren’t far away.Arrangements by Schultz-Pusateri Funeral Home , Newark, NY. Visit www. pusaterifunerals.com