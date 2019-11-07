Obituaries
McNett, Bruce D.
SODUS: Age 90, passed away peacefully on November 5th. He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Joyce. He is survived by his son David (Susan) and daughter Brenda; grandchildren Jennifer (David), Abby (Jason), Rachel (Jeremy) and Paul (Jessica); great-grandchildren Hannah, Charlie, Jack, Chase, Landon and Grant. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Bruce DeForrest McNett, son of Ruth and Vaughn McNett, was born in Sodus, NY, on May 12th, 1929. His childhood adventures included jobs setting bowling pins, working on farms and going to the movies. Bruce met the future love of his life, Joyce, in High School. They were courted on his motorcycle, where Bruce told the story of how he got in trouble from his mother by selling his saxophone to buy a buddy seat for Joyce. After graduating he attended RBI (Rochester Business Institute), and then was drafted into the Army. Joyce and Bruce were married on May 9th, 1951. After a short honeymoon in Old Forge, he was deployed to South Korea for 18 months. Bruce owned his used car business, McNett Motors, for 36 years in Williamson, NY. He built his successful business through loyalty, honesty and fairness to his customers, which created many lasting friendships. Bruce’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where his Funeral Service will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
This Week in High School Sports
Area Scouts test out their winter skills at annual Klondike Derby
Seneca Waterways Council’s Mohawk District hosted its annual BSA Klondike Derby Event on January 25th at Camp Hauser in Newark,...
Pal-Mac Technical Theatre Design students prepare for “Newsies” musical
PALMYRA – The Palmyra-Macedon Central School District has a rich musical theatre tradition. This year, the tradition continues with the...
Recent Obituaries
Mills, Ervin Mills Jr.
LYONS: Ervin Mills Jr, 63 passed away Saturday, 2/08/2020, after fighting a long battle with his health. Ervin was a...
Schrader, M. Ruth
WEBSTER: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, age 101. Predeceased by her husband, Oswald. She leaves two sons, John (Diane) and Thomas;...
Jeerings, Carl F.
NORTH OGDEN, UTAH: Passed away January 14th, 2020 following complications from surgery. Carl was a devoted husband, loving father and...