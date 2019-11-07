McNett, Bruce D. 

SODUS: Age 90, passed away peacefully on November 5th. He is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Joyce. He is survived by his son David (Susan) and daughter Brenda; grandchildren Jennifer (David), Abby (Jason), Rachel (Jeremy) and Paul (Jessica); great-grandchildren Hannah, Charlie, Jack, Chase, Landon and Grant. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Bruce DeForrest McNett, son of Ruth and Vaughn McNett, was born in Sodus, NY, on May 12th, 1929. His childhood adventures included jobs setting bowling pins, working on farms and going to the movies. Bruce met the future love of his life, Joyce, in High School. They were courted on his motorcycle, where Bruce told the story of how he got in trouble from his mother by selling his saxophone to buy a buddy seat for Joyce. After graduating he attended RBI (Rochester Business Institute), and then was drafted into the Army. Joyce and Bruce were married on May 9th, 1951. After a short honeymoon in Old Forge, he was deployed to South Korea for 18 months. Bruce owned his used car business, McNett Motors, for 36 years in Williamson, NY. He built his successful business through loyalty, honesty and fairness to his customers, which created many lasting friendships. Bruce’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him. Friends and family are invited to call 3:00pm-5:00pm Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where his Funeral Service will start promptly at 5:00pm. Interment in Sodus Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Assoc., 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com