Obituaries McNett, Joyce E. Published 13 hours ago on May 17, 2018 By WayneTimes.com Share Tweet SODUS: Age 87, passed away peacefully on May 14th surrounded by her family. Related Topics: Up Next Esley, Shirley Jean Don't Miss McDonald, Clinton H. Advertisement Trending Locally Comments Latest News Plassche, Sara S. Spink, Donna J. VanderMolen, Evert Advertisement Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: Lowes-ism Disease by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Meet Newark’s Newest Pilot by Dan Borrello Advertisement