Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 9th 2020, Wednesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • THU 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

McParland, James S. 

by WayneTimes.com
June 3, 2020

NEWARK: James S. McParland, of Wichita Falls, Texas, died on Monday (June 1, 2020) at the age of 65. A graveside services for Jim will be held on Tuesday (June 9th) at 11 AM in the East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to a charity of your choice. He was born on August 7, 1954 in Clifton Springs, the son of the late Charles (Bud) and Thelma Fogarty McParland. Jim was raised in Newark and graduated from Newark High School in 1974. He continued his education at Niagara University, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelors of Arts Degree. Jim enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and retired in 1999 after twenty years, as a Technical Sergeant. After his retirement, he remained in Wichita Falls, his last duty station. Jim lived a quiet life of service to others. He loved reading and was an amateur photographer. He was a member of the local Kiwanis Club as well as the Wichita Falls Beekeeping Group. Jim is survived by three siblings; Charles III and his wife Kathleen of Tega Cay, SC, Ann and her husband Alfred Kelley of Robertsdale, AL, and Susan McParland and her husband Timothy Aiken of Theresa, NY; three aunts Patricia Murphy of Newark, NY, Pauline Derby of Ireland and Susan Adsit of MA; several cousins, nieces and nephews. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Herrmann, Scott L.

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great […]

Read More
Dobush, Marcia A.

WOLCOTT: Age 74, passed away peacefully at her home on September 1st with her daughters Tatiana and Maya Dobush by her side. After graduating from LeMoyne College and Temple University Marcia was an honored English teacher and mentor to many at Red Creek Central School where she retired. Marcia is predeceased by her parents Veronica […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square