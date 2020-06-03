McParland, James S. 

NEWARK: James S. McParland, of Wichita Falls, Texas, died on Monday (June 1, 2020) at the age of 65. A graveside services for Jim will be held on Tuesday (June 9th) at 11 AM in the East Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to a charity of your choice. He was born on August 7, 1954 in Clifton Springs, the son of the late Charles (Bud) and Thelma Fogarty McParland. Jim was raised in Newark and graduated from Newark High School in 1974. He continued his education at Niagara University, graduating in 1979 with a Bachelors of Arts Degree. Jim enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and retired in 1999 after twenty years, as a Technical Sergeant. After his retirement, he remained in Wichita Falls, his last duty station. Jim lived a quiet life of service to others. He loved reading and was an amateur photographer. He was a member of the local Kiwanis Club as well as the Wichita Falls Beekeeping Group. Jim is survived by three siblings; Charles III and his wife Kathleen of Tega Cay, SC, Ann and her husband Alfred Kelley of Robertsdale, AL, and Susan McParland and her husband Timothy Aiken of Theresa, NY; three aunts Patricia Murphy of Newark, NY, Pauline Derby of Ireland and Susan Adsit of MA; several cousins, nieces and nephews. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com