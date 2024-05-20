McQuown, Richard K. 

WOLCOTT: Richard McQuown, 67, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

Friends and Family are invited to a funeral Mass, Monday May 20th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Magdalen, 15 Northrup Ave. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery with full military honors.

His family request memorial contributions to the Lakeshore Ambulance, 5841 New Hartford Street, Wolcott, New York 14590.

Richard was born on November 4, 1956 in Oil City, PA the son of the late Charles V. and Irene L. (Irwin) McQuown. He served in the US Air Force from 1975 – 1977 earning the rank of E – 3.

Richard is survived by the mother of his children Debra A (Ostrowski) McQuown; his daughter Chelsey (Mel) Richardson; his sons Joshua, Zachary (Crystal) and Chad (Keri) McQuown; grandchildren Melvin and Calvin Richardson, Adeline McQuown, Justin and Courtney Tompkins and Winter McQuown; Siblings Joyce Freeman, Dan (Linda), William (Victoria) and Chawee McQuown; several Nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his sister Mary and brother Robert McQuown.