McRae, Mary Van Haneghan

VICTOR: Passed away May 18, 2018 with her loving family by her side. She was born May 7, 1927 in Canandaigua, NY to the late Olive "Adams" and Michael Nolan. Mary was predeceased by her first husband George Van Haneghan, second husband George McRae, son Richard Van Haneghan, and grandchildren Richard Scott Harby and Aimee Harby. She is survived by her children Marilu (Terry) Buck, James (Margaret) Van Haneghan, Joanne (Richard) Harby, Gary Van Haneghan; daughter-in-law Margaret Van Haneghan; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mary knew that the dining room table was the ideal place to keep the family together and there was always room for more. She was a great friend to all and always up for a game of cards. Mary loved hosting and attending family parties and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. She made us laugh every day with her quick, witty sense of humor. Interment at the Palmyra Village Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary's name to the Ontario Yates County Hospice.