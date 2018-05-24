Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 28th 2020, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

McRae, Mary Van Haneghan

by WayneTimes.com
May 24, 2018

VICTOR: Passed away May 18, 2018 with her loving family by her side.  She was born May 7, 1927 in Canandaigua, NY to the late Olive “Adams” and Michael Nolan. Mary was predeceased by her first husband George Van Haneghan, second husband George McRae, son Richard Van Haneghan, and grandchildren Richard Scott Harby and Aimee Harby. She is survived by her children Marilu (Terry) Buck, James (Margaret) Van Haneghan, Joanne (Richard) Harby, Gary Van Haneghan; daughter-in-law Margaret Van Haneghan; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Mary knew that the dining room table was the ideal place to keep the family together and there was always room for more. She was a great friend to all and always up for a game of cards. Mary loved hosting and attending family parties and baking her famous chocolate chip cookies. She made us laugh every day with her quick, witty sense of humor. Interment at the Palmyra Village Cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary’s name to the Ontario Yates County Hospice. Please visit the tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Hegeman Martha Jane

MACEDON: Martha passed away on September 23, 2020, with her family by her side, at age 66. She was born and grew up in Macedon, NY. Martha is survived by her husband of 46 years, Robert; children Brian (Kylie) Hegeman, and Erin (Bret) Hegeman; siblings Tom (Janet) Bills, Peg (Tom) Estrich, Carol (Lance) Warner, and […]

Read More
Wilson, Peter Lewis “Horse”, aka “Mr. Mom”

CORNING: Peter Lewis “Horse” Wilson, aka “Mr. Mom”, age 62, of Corning, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at home. He was born on April 1, 1958 in Hornell, the son of the late Donald E. Sr. and Mona M. (Rosier) Wilson. He married Wanda Mills in 1978.  She predeceased him on December 22, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square