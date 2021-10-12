McRorie, Ann

WOLCOTT: Age 86, of Waxhaw, NC, passed away October 10, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Joseph and Viola Fox, Mar. 26, 1935, in Hilton, New York. Ann graduated from Honeoye Falls-Lima High School in 1953.

She married Richard McRorie in 1964, and they lived together in Wolcott for over fifty years, splitting time between Wolcott and the Orlando, FL area the last twenty years. Ann is survived by her two children David McRorie and wife Michelle, of Waxhaw, NC; and Deborah McRorie and husband Adam Denenberg, of Arlington Heights, IL. She is also survived by her three grandchildren Duncan McRorie, Elle Denenberg, and Ty Denenberg and sister, Dorothy Evans.

Ann spent over twenty years working as a school bus driver for the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District. She enjoyed tending to her garden and flowers over the years, chatting with FB friends, and spending time with or hearing about her grandchildren.

Ann was predeceased by her parents Joseph Fox and Viola Fox (Haskins); brothers Ralph Fox and Donald Fox; and sister Diane Fox.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, October 23 from 10am-12pm with a service immediately following at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590. In lieu of sending flowers, the family would prefer that people make donations in support of the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489. (https://waynehumane.org/donate/). Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.