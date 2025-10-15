Meacham-Wheeler, Devin James

LYONS: Devin James Meacham-Wheeler, 29, of Lyons, passed away unexpectedly on October 10, 2025 from complications after beating cancer. Devin was born in Geneva, NY on March 10, 1996. Seneca Falls, NY was his childhood hometown and place of education.

Devin was a huge Buffalo Bills fan, with the Pittsburg Steelers being his 2nd team choice. He loved chicken wings, sweets, cooking, dirt bikes, demolition derbies, the outdoors, camping, and taking his buddy Ash to Chimney Bluffs swimming or to the dog park. He loved spending as much time as he could with his son.

Devin had such an infectious smile, loving personality and a huge heart that made loving him so easy. He loved family and his newly inherited family very much. His everyday conversations and plans were always only about his life with his fiancée and son. They will always be his everything.

Devin is survived by his beloved fiancée Cari Ann Carr of almost 3 years, beloved son Brayden Wheeler, (fiancée’s parents) Dan and Chari Carr, (father) Charles Wheeler, (mother) Angela Meacham, (brother) Austin Wheeler, (sister) Angelina Wheeler, (sister) Kiersten Jones, (grandparents) Sheryl and Randy Meacham, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Nathaniel Wheeler.

“Devin, you will always be loved deeply in our hearts and never forgotten.”

Per Devin’s wishes there will be no funeral home services, but there will be a Celebration of Life in his honor.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be given in honor & memorial of Devin James Meacham-Wheeler to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home.