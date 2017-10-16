Mead, Roland Terrill “Terry”

PALMYRA: Was born on March 8, 1950 and passed away from a heart attack on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at the age of 67. Terry was predeceased by his parents Roland C. and Mary M. Mead of Aurora, Colorado and his sister, Sandra K. Brotherton. He is survived by his wife Mary B. Mead; sons, Terrill B. (Kathryn DeVinney) Mead and Charles V. Mead; granddaughter, Zelda; brother, Russell G. (Sheila) Mead; many brothers and Sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with a wonderful, large, extended family. Terry grew up in Aurora, Colorado. As a youngster, Terry was involved with scouting and achieved the honor of Eagle Scout and would continue to live by that “code” for the remainder of his adult life. He worked as a teenager plowing thousands of acres of farmland and at S&H Green Stamps. He served his country through the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Later, he worked repairing, and selling, appliances, the automotive paint industry and would go on to work for Constellation Wine Brands Company having retired five years ago. Terry was a man of great faith. He enjoyed his immediate and extended family members. He loved children and animals. Terry always had a story to share and would make friends wherever he went. He will truly be missed by all. He leaves a legacy of love, kindness, compassion, honesty and humility. He touched the lives of all those he met. Our hearts are broken. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, October 19, 2017 at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY from 5-8PM where a brief prayer service and military honors will be offered at the close of visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s name may be directed to Wounded Warrior. To upload a photo, light a candle, or leave a condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.