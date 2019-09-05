Mead, Searle A. “Red”

Obituaries
CLYDE: Age 92, Kelsey Rd., passed away at DeMay Living Center in Newark. Searle was born September 21, 1926 in the Town of Galen, a son to the late Marion and Susan Kelsey Mead. He retired from Wayne County Highway Department after 23 years of employment. Searle was a member of Finger Lakes Tractor Club, Clyde United Methodist Church, and Clyde Grange. He was predeceased by his wife Geraldine Dixon Mead, daughter, Patricia Coleman, brother, Robert Mead, sisters, Ruth Ellen Salerno and Joyce Stein and daughter-in-law, Barbara Mead. He is survived by his son, William; granddaughter, Jennifer (Luke) Juby; grandson, Jason (Emily) Coleman; and great-grandchildren, Carter and Maria Coleman, Kirstyn Cole, Wyatt Juby and Lillian Juby. No Services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop at a later date. keysorfuneralhomes.com
