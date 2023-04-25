Meade, Nancy A. 

MARION: Entered into rest peacefully on April 24, 2023 at age 75.

Predeceased by her husband: Paul Meade; parents: Kenneth and Mary Van Acker.

Nancy was the most selfless and loving person and would help anyone in need. She was a wonderful mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all.

Survived by her loving daughters: Lisa (David Hoppe) Dye and Heather (Mark) Fraser; grandchildren: Olivia and Emmalee Dye, Tristan Hoppe, Hannah and Sydney Fraser; brothers: David (Susan) and Allan (Cheryl) Van Acker; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) May 1, 2023 from 5pm -7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held on (Tuesday) May 2, 2023 at 11am at the First United Presbyterian Church of Sodus.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Nancy can be made to the Rochester Police Foundation or Anthony Poselovich Foundation.

