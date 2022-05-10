Powered by Dark Sky
May 10th 2022, Tuesday
×
Meadows, Terry E. 

by WayneTimes.com
May 10, 2022

WILLIAMSON:  Passed away on (Friday) May 6, 2022 at age 67.

Predeceased by his mother and stepfather: Avanell and Donald Watson; father: Edward Meadows; children: Scott and Angela Meadows.

Survived by his children: Wesley (Madeline) Meadows, Tonya (Mark) Cantwell, and Ashley McCoy; grandchildren: Cameron and Cora Fobia, Amanda and Caleb Cantwell, Julianna and Austin Rolek; life partner: Christine Kelly; siblings: Jerry, Gary, and Larry Meadows and Kristen (Paul) DeFisher; many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) May 17, 2022 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home:  4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY.  Facial masks will be required.  A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Sunnyside Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

