Means, Jonathan Smith

MARION: died on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Family and friends are invited to call from 12 -2pm on Monday, December 14 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in Marion Cemetery. Please consider memorials to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 or the the Canandaigua VA Hospital at http://www.canandaigua.va.gov/giving/. Jonathan was born on April 30, 1948 in Clifton Springs, NY the son of Merritt and Laura Smith Means. He was a veteran of the United States Air force. The funeral home proudly flies the Air Force flag in honor of Jon’s service to our country. Jon loved to tinker in his basement and he was an accomplished woodworker. He would often re-purpose roadside finds into a new piece of furniture. Jon had built bookshelves for all of his girls. When he wasn’t busy in his shop he could be found marching with the Marion Red Caps. Jon was the muscle and driving force behind many family camping trips to Cayuga Lake where he and Sandy made many new friends. Jon is survived by his wife Sandy; daughters Lorrie Helling, Pam Boerman, Heidi (Hailu Belihu) Boerman; sons Dan Boerman, Tim (Robin) Boerman and Chris (Lynn) Boerman; sister Amanda Means; brothers David (Sue) Means and Scott Means and several adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com