Marion: Means, Sandra J.; died on Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at the age of 84. Family and friends are invited to call from 11 -1pm on Monday, May 4 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. Prayers of committal will follow in Marion Cemetery. Please consider memorials to Uof R Palliative Care, 601 Elmwood Ave 1st Floor, Suite C, Rochester, NY 14642, https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/medicine/palliative-care/giving or to Wayne County Dept. for Aging and Youth “Meals-On-Wheels”, 1519 Nye Rd. Suite 300 Lyons, NY 14489 web.co.wayne.ny.us/157/Aging-Youth

Sandra was born on July 9, 1941 in Clifton Springs, NY the daughter of John H. and Gladys Martens Scribner. A nutritionist and food service professional by trade, Sandy found great joy in cooking for crowds. She also enjoyed spending time helping out on the family farm, gardening, camping and watching football and auto racing.

Sandy is predeceased by her husband Jonathan “Jon” Smith Means. She is survived by her daughters Lorrie Helling, Pam Boerman, Heidi (Hailu Belihu) Boerman; sons Dan Boerman, Tim (Robin) Boerman and Chris Boerman; brothers John “Jack” Scribner and Gary (Lynda) Scribner; several adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome