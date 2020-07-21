Meeks, Audrey Madeline

NEWARK: Audrey M. Meeks, 84, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Family will greet friends from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. on Friday (July 24) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Audrey’s graveside service will follow calling at 2 p.m., Pastor Bob Parker officiating in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls. In memory of Audrey, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Finger Lakes Thoroughbred Adoption Program, 5757 State Route 96, Farmington, NY 14425. Audrey was born the daughter of the late Neeper and Elizabeth (Hendershot) Carnell on Wednesday, September 25, 1935, in Pennsylvania. Audrey worked for Finger Lakes DDSO for over 30 years. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Audrey enjoyed trips to the casino playing slots and watching horse racing, Buffalo Bills, country music, NASCAR, Euchre, and had an extensive penguin collection. Audrey will be remembered by her loving children, Karen Tirado, McCrady Magwood and Virginia Majewicz; grandchildren Jeremiah Magwood, Shelly Downey, Michael Tirado, John Muir, Amanda Tirado-Jacob, Kimberly Craver, Angela Tirado, McCrady Magwood, III and Amber Magwood; great-grandchildren Erica, Jake, Seth, Gabe, Ayden, Faith, Sharon, Emma, Alissa, Joseph, Jace, Ansley, Hailey and Silas; great-great-grandchildren Bryson and Kohen; sister-in-law, Karen Carnell. Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Theodore Meeks; siblings Marvin Carnell, Clayton Carnell, Kenneth Carnell, Esther Coonrad and Bernice Casselman. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com