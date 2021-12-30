Meeks, Edward P., TSgt USAF Ret

NEWARK, NY: Edward P. Meeks passed away December 28, 2021, from a host of medical issues. He was a Vietnam-era herbicide-exposed veteran.

Friends may call from 2-4 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home following the visitation at 4 PM. Burial will be at Western New York National Cemetery in Corfu, NY.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Milo L. and Wealthea (Hare) Meeks; a sister, Brenda Meeks; brothers-in-law Sidney “Butch” Pescini, Paul Pollard, and Wayne Hoad, Sr., Robert Reeves, TX, Lawrence Reeves, Lyons, Michael Sipes, Newark; sisters-in-law Linda (Reeves), Higbee, TX, Elaine (Reeves) Manes, Lyons, Judy (Reeves) Smith-Wise, Newark.

Ed is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara (Reeves) Meeks; a son, Aaron E. (Amber Wiebeld) Meeks; grandchildren; Emma, Ethan, and Laura Meeks of Newark; a daughter, Amy (Nicholas) Karpathios, USAF Major, Ret., and grandson Emmanuel Karpathios of Ocean View, NJ; siblings Reginald Meeks, Winamack, IN, Janice Pescini, Seneca Falls, NY; Marilyn Pollard, Waterloo, NY and Joyce (Jack) McIntyre, Lyons, NY; in-laws Shirley Lancaster, Newark, NY; and Mary (Sipes) Charles Weekley, Robertsdale, AZ; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and their children.

Family was important to Ed, especially his children and grandchildren. He loved to go on family excursions and attempt “projects” with family.

If anyone would like to send flowers, please use a local Newark, NY florist or donate in Ed’s memory to the Veterans of Foreign Wars James W. Sittler Post 1126, in Warsaw, IN, where Ed was a VFW member.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com