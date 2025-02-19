What are you looking for?

Meijer, Otto Drs., Ir., P.Eng.

February 19, 2025
MACEDON: Passed away on February 15, 2025 at the age of 86.  Otto was a graduate in physics of the University of Groningen in The Netherlands.  He worked in Dutch, Canadian and American companies.  He was a devoted member of the Bach-Elgar Choir when living in Burlington, Ontario and was also active in the Lions Club and the Wolcott Presbyterian Church when living in Wolcott, NY.  He was enamored of Allard cars and had a life-long passion for sailing in Holland and on Lake Ontario.

He leaves his wife of 59 years, Phoebe; three daughters, Margot of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Susanna of Guelph, Ontario, Canada and Jessica of The Hague, Netherlands; four grandsons, and three siblings.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 1-3PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 where a memorial service will commence at 3PM.  In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wolcott Presbyterian Church, 11988 W. Main Street, Wolcott, NY 14590, Downtown United Presbyterian Church, 121 Fitzhugh Street N, Rochester, NY 14614,or to a charity of your choice. To leave a condolence, please visit Otto’s tribute wall on his obituary page at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.

