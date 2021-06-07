Mein Sr., Robert “Bob”

RED CREEK: Robert “Bob” Mein Sr.,65, was born March 10, 1956, in Malone son of the late Edward Mein, and Madelyn Avery Mein. He worked as a self-employed logger and sold firewood for many years.
Predeceased by mother and father, Madeline, and Edward, son in law Charlie Garner, brother, David Mein, sisters, Linda, Paula, Diana, and mother and father-in-law Hilda and Hays Flynn.
He is survived by his wife , Cindy Mein of 46 years, daughter, Sherry (Eric Nurse) Garner, son, Robert (Stephanie) Mein Jr., ex-daughter in law, Liz Mein, grandchildren, Savanah Storto (Lewis) Stormie Garner-Thompson (Leon), Justice Mein (Brenton), Kyle Mein, Noah Garner (Zoë), great grandchildren, Larkin, Quincy (Bobby), Gigi, and baby L. due in July, brothers, Jim, Peter, Marc (Missy), Ricky, Barry, Scott (Barb), sister, Karen Copp, many nieces, nephews, brother in law James (Pam) Flynn, and sister in law Nancy Flynn.
