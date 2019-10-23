Melendez, Christobal

NEWARK: Christobal Melendez, age 89, died October 10, 2019 at Huntington Living Center. Services at the convenience of the family, burial at Newark cemetery. Chistobal was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, October 14, 1929, son of Marta Hernandez. He had worked at Seneca Foods in Geneva, over 40 years. Survived by nieces & nephews. Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com