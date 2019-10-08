Obituaries
Melvin C, Morris Sr.
SODUS CENTER: Age 86, passed away on October 7th, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Wanda; son, Melvin C. Morris Jr. of Maryland; grandchildren, Zachary Morris, Kevin Morris and Melanie Morris also of Maryland. Mel Sr. was born September 7, 1933 to John F. Morris and Verna B. Humphries in Waynesboro, Virginia. He graduated from Port Republic High School in 1950. He joined the Army as an infantryman which led him to defend our nation in the Korean War until 1954. As a recognized Purple Heart medalist, he moved on as an electrician for several years before becoming a sole proprietor for the next 32 years. In retirement, he ultimately moved to Sodus, NY to embrace the next phase of life where he married and spent his days with Wanda. Friends and family are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm Saturday, October 12th, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a Funeral Service will start promptly at 1:00pm. Interment with “Full Military Honors” in York Settlement Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Sodus Center Fire Dept., 5521 Main St., Sodus Center, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
