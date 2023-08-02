Menard, Stanley

Passed unexpectedly on July 16, 2023.

Stan was a nurse who worked in the burn unit at the hospital and also was the one who made transportation arrangements to ensure a successful organ transplant. His passion was to get kids from Africa to France to continue their education. Melanie and Stan and their children, Gabe and Diane, lived on Reunion Island. They loved the people and the island.

Stan is survived by his mother, Jean Baker Menard; his siblings: Claire (Damien) and 4 children, Steven Menard and Laura Menard (all who live in France); his wife, Melanie and two children-Gabe and Diane; his Belgian in-laws; cousins; aunts and uncles(including Anne Gilson of Macedon, Joyce Thomas of Chenango Forks, Linda Raulli of Syracuse and Ken Baker of Macedon and many more relatives and friends. Stan always enjoyed any time he was able to visit this side of the pond.

There will be a memorial service at Farmington Friends Meeting, 187 County Road 8, Farmington, NY 14425 on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 2 p.m.

If you will be attending the service, please bring a memory—a picture (labeled with who is in the picture) or a written memory—that will be compiled in a scrapbook for Melanie, Gabe and Diane.