Meneely, David F

SODUS: Age 57, died Thursday, October 1st, 2020, due to health issues that occured from a motorcycle accident in 2013. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert & Donna Meneely. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Pettit Meneely of Watertown, NY; daughters, Danielle (Mike) Kirk of Watertown, NY and Jessica Meneely (Kyle) of Towanda, PA; grandchildren, Brady, Collin & Jessica; brother-in-law, Jim (Debbie) Vanderbroek; sister-in-law, Linda (Larry) Barclay; nieces and nephews. David was born on July 25th, 1963. He graduated from Sodus Central High School in 1981 where he met and eventually married his high school sweetheart Karen Pettit in 1984. However, most of his knowledge was acquired by studying at the “school of life”. He was a Tugboat Captain for Katlynn Marine Construction in Sodus Pt. David’s love for racing started as a teenager, racing BMX bikes. He and his family’s love for enjoying the outdoors and snowmobiling, led into snowmobile grass drag racing in 1992. From then on many of his favorite times were watching his girls’ race and spending time at a track with his family and friends. He was a strong promoter of racing for kids and the future of the sport. He then became a promoter and race director. He had the honor of directing some of the biggest snowmobile races in the country. A true advocate for the sport. He had a true love for his family and for the racing community. A “Celebration of David’s Life” is to be announced. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com

.