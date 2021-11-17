Mercurio, Beverly Marie

LYONS: Beverly Marie Mercurio went to be reunited in Heaven with her parents on November 7th, 2021. Beverly was born in Lyons on July 13, 1934 to Robert and Evelyn Schaver. Nothing was more important to her than her family, especially her grand-children and great-grandchildren.

Bev worked hard her whole life. After graduating from Lyons Central School in 1952, she started working at J.L. Hammetts in Lyons. She later opened a paint and wallpaper store out of her home. The family then opened Tony and Ed’s Restaurant where she worked until it closed. Sarah Coventry was her next stop, where she worked until it closed. She worked for Glider Oil Company, Quality Inn Hotel and finished her career at Walmart.

Bev lived at the Lyons Manor for 20 years, where she was active in the Tenant Association. She also volunteered for many years at the Lyons Food Pantry.

Bev is survived by her children, Michael (Janice) Mercurio of Tacoma, WA, Cynthia (David) Tyler of Lyons, grandchildren, Todd (Jennifer) Mercurio and Melissa (Sangkros) Lok, both of Tacoma, WA, Matthew (Miranda) Tyler of Lyons, and Patrick (Marissa) Tyler of Sodus. Beloved great-grandchildren, Mason, Parker, and Kinsley Mercurio, Melina, Logan and Landon Lok, Sebastian and Dominic Tyler, and a great-granddaughter who is due in April of 2022. She was also survived by her caring sister Mary Ann (Lester) Meetze of Syracuse, special sister-in-law Rosalind (Mercurio) Darcangelis, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents and a niece, Rita (Meetze) Kompf.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 13th at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lyons. Burial was in S. Lyons Cemetery.

Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Lyons Food Pantry, 11 Queen Street, Lyons, Ny 14489.

