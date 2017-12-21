Merrill, Mildred L.

MACEDON/PALMYRA: Age 91, died on Wed., Dec. 20, 2017. Mildred loved “galavanting” and running the roads. The Adirondaks were a special place to her and she enjoyed spending time in Old Forge. Mildred was predeceased by her husband Albert W. Merrill; 4 brothers and 1 sister. She is survived by her daughters Fay Jackson and Mitzi Merrill; sons Harry (Edna) Merrill and Albert Merrill Jr.; sister Colleen Mack; brother Douglas (Gail) DuVall; 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. A celebration of her life will be announced for the summer of 2018. Please consider memorials to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com