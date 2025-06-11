Mersinger, David Charles

NEWARK: David C. Mersinger, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 6, 2025, at his home surrounded by family.

In respect to David’s wishes, all services will remain private.

In memory of David, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St, Newark, NY 14513.

David was born on Monday, December 27, 1954, in Malone, NY, to the late Louis E. and Pearl F. (Fleury) Mersinger. He graduated from Franklin Academy in 1974 and proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1977, working as an ordnance mechanic aboard the USS Nimitz. Following his military service, David worked at Garlock for over twenty years, and later at the Canandaigua Veterans Administration for seven years until his retirement in 2021. David enjoyed fishing, tinkering in the garage, and caring for his yard.

David will be remembered by his wife of forty-nine years, Terry (LaBarge) Mersinger; children, Tonya (Rich II) Yeoman - Mersinger and Dana (Thomas Jr.) Adams - Mersinger; grandchildren, Ty Kommer, Bailey Mersinger, Dakota Montondo. Gage Adams and Corey Adams; one great-grandchild, Susan Mersinger; surviving chosen family member, Robert Morales, Jr.; and a sister Nancy (Mersinger) Brown; several nieces and nephews.

David is predeceased by his siblings Audrey (Mersinger) McDonald, Beverly (Mersinger) Richardson, Kathleen (Mersinger) Aubin, Marie (Mersinger) Robideau, Janice (Mersinger) Wood, Gary Mersinger, Wayne Mersinger, James Mersinger and Gerald Mersinger.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com