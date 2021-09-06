Mertz, Watson R.

ONTARIO: Watson passed away on September 3, 2021, at age 91. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann; daughter, Susan (Dave) Aman; grandchildren, David, Dylan, and Victoria Aman.

Family and friends may gather from 7-9 PM on Wednesday (September 8) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A memorial service will be held on Thursday (September 9), 12 PM at North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Watson will privately be laid to rest in Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Watson’s memory may be directed to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle St., Rochester, NY 14607. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.