Merz, Daniel P.

WALWORTH: Son of Daniel T Merz and Emma G Merz

Born 7/23/61 passed away peacefully on

May 15, 2023 at 62 years old.

Dan was an entrepreneur, owning his own tree-service business. His loving, generous, and protective nature earned him the nickname of “Pops” to many. A country boy with the mind of an engineer, Dan could fix anything. He would often be found surrounded by friends, his dogs, and his pet potbelly pig, Penelope.

Dan was survived by his wife Pamela Merz, his son Matthew Merz, step-son Sonny Jenkins, grandchildren Matthew D. Merz Jr, step grandchildren Emily Jenkins, Kennon Jenkins and Owen Jenkins, siblings- brother Thomas Merz, sisters Mary Diltz, Kathleen Bauman, and Elizabeth Christ (Scott), nieces and nephews and many friends.

A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held at 2pm on Saturday, June 17th at the East Lodge, in Mendon Ponds Park.