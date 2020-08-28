Merz, Marcia E.

WEBSTER: On August 26,2020, Marcia left her family and friends here to reunite with her beloved husband, Vern; and Hector Dog after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Vern; parents, Bedrich and Ruth Krejcar; brother, Bedrich Krejcar Jr; and her sister, L .Diane Krejcar. Marcia is survived by her brother Dale Krejcar; sisters Rosa (Bill) Queman and Mary (Eric) Berg; step-son Ronald Merz; granddaughter, Brenna; great granddaughter, Kamarie Iaculla; bother-in-law, Vincent (Gail) Merz; and other family. Marcia’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Malcott family, Debbie, Burgess (Rachel) and Rachel Rae for their love and kindness during this difficult time. A grave side service will be held at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery in September for both Vern and Marcia. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home