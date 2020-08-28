Merz, Marcia E.

WEBSTER: On August 26,2020, Marcia left her family and friends here to reunite with her beloved husband, Vern; and Hector Dog after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Vern; parents, Bedrich and Ruth Krejcar; brother, Bedrich Krejcar Jr; and her sister, L .Diane Krejcar. Marcia is survived by her brother Dale Krejcar; sisters Rosa (Bill) Queman and Mary (Eric) Berg; step-son Ronald Merz; granddaughter, Brenna; great granddaughter, Kamarie Iaculla; bother-in-law, Vincent (Gail) Merz; and other family. Marcia’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Malcott family, Debbie, Burgess (Rachel) and Rachel Rae for their love and kindness during this difficult time. A grave side service will be held at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery in September for both Vern and Marcia. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home
MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]
PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90. Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]