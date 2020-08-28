Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 29th 2020, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 31
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Merz, Marcia E.

by WayneTimes.com
August 28, 2020

WEBSTER: On August 26,2020, Marcia left her family and friends here to reunite with her beloved husband, Vern; and Hector Dog after a long battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her husband, Vern; parents, Bedrich and Ruth Krejcar; brother, Bedrich Krejcar Jr; and her sister, L .Diane Krejcar.  Marcia is survived by her brother Dale Krejcar; sisters Rosa (Bill) Queman and Mary (Eric) Berg; step-son Ronald Merz; granddaughter, Brenna; great granddaughter, Kamarie Iaculla; bother-in-law, Vincent (Gail) Merz; and other family. Marcia’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Malcott family, Debbie, Burgess (Rachel) and Rachel Rae for their love and kindness during this difficult time. A grave side service will be held at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery in September for both Vern and Marcia. Willard H. Scott Funeral Home

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Rosenkranz, Mary Kathleen (Verchota)

MACEDON: Mary K. Rosenkranz age 76 of Macedon, formerly of Hartford, SD; and Windom, MN gained her Angel wings and went home to our heavenly father on Monday August 24th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was born December 12, 1943 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Emmanuel “Monk” Verchota and Beatrice Verchota. […]

Read More
Rimel, Hannelore M.

PALMYRA: Hannelore died on August 22, 2020 at age 90.  Predeceased by her husband, George Rimel; daughter, Jeannie Rimel; daughter-in-law, Susan Wells; sister, Barbra Boutilier; great grandson, Jonathan Daggett.Hannelore is survived by her daughter, Lori Rimel; sons, Ted (Judy) Rimel and George Rimel; sisters, Erika Raines and Gisela Sherrill; grandchildren, Troy Daggett, Kellene (Mark) Romano, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square