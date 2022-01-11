Messmer, Thora C.

NEWBURGH/CLYDE: Thora C. Messmer, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Holmes, NY.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on May 7, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 186 Fullerton Ave., Newburgh, New York 12550. The funeral will be live streamed also at https://www.christnewburgh.com

Burial will be in Whiting Memorial Park in Whiting, New Jersey at a later date.

Thora was born in Bronx, NY on May 16, 1932 the daughter of the late Carl Max and Alfreda Turnvall Berg. She married the love of her life Frank Messmer on May 24, 1952. She raised four children. Thora always looked forward to spending time with her family and friends. Her hobbies were knitting, crochet, and most of all her love of watercolor painting.

Mrs. Messmer is survived by two daughters Dorothea “Dottie” Baris, Joyce Messmer; a son John Messmer; twelve grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2017; a daughter Susan Dunne in 2002; two son-in-laws; a brother and two sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home