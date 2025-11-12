Mettler, Connie M. (Wells) 

WOLCOTT: Connie Mettler, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, November 10, 2025, surrounded by her loving and supportive family.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 14, from 2–4 PM and 7–9 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford Street, Wolcott. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 15 at 1:00 PM at Wolcott Faith United Methodist Church, 12223 Oswego Street, Wolcott. Burial will follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of Connie’s life will continue at the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763, 6161 W Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY 14590.

Born on May 3, 1945, in South Bombay, New York, Connie was the daughter of the late Elbert and Myrna (Phelps) Wells. She devoted more than 25 years as the bar manager at the Wolcott Elks Lodge #1763, where she built lasting friendships and served her community with heart and humor.

Connie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Her home was a haven—always open to anyone in need of comfort, conversation, or a warm meal. She was known for her generous spirit, her love of cooking, and her remarkable gift for making others feel welcome. She especially cherished her time playing cards with “The Card Girls” and enjoyed many lively games of dominos. She also found joy in dancing and researching genealogy.

She is survived by her children: Lynnette (Kalen) Hutchings, Tommy (Laura) Mettler, and Daniel (Kimberly) Mettler; grandchildren: Devon Davis, Shantel, Macy, Jeremy, Cody, Dawson Mettler, Mariah Lewis, Kendra Burry, McKenzie Graham, Nathan, and Noah Waziniski; eleven great-grandchildren; her brothers Rodney (Edie) and Carmi (Sandi) Wells; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, dear friends, and the cherished members of “The Card Girls.”

Connie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth; her sister, Cathy Mann; and her brother, Reginald Wells.

Her legacy of kindness, hospitality, and love will live on in all who knew her.