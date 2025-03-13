Mettler, Sandra

ROSE: Sandra Mettler, 73, of Rose, NY, passed away Saturday, March 08, 2025, at her home surrounded by family. She was born in Auburn, NY, April 2, 1951, daughter of the late James Dunn and the late Alta Fisher Shippers, and late stepfather, Jacob Shippers.

She loved dancing, music, gardening, spending time outside, and her dogs, Sparky and Bo.

She is predeceased by her son in law, Bret Hayes, son, Rodney Gardner, granddaughter, Kayla Mettler, grandson, Ezra, longtime companion, Keith Gardner.

She is survived by her children, David (April) Mettler, Sherry (Eric) Mettler, Brian Mettler, Penny Hayes, Brian (Diana) Gardner, siblings, Janet (Sam) Martin, Larry (JoAnne) Dunn, Nancy Sharrow, Terry Dunn, Debbie (Jerry) Laird, grandchildren, Paul Mettler, Arika (Josh) Marshall, Austin Mettler, Ashley Edgbert, Jasmine Mettler, , great grandchildren, Jackson, Iris, Aiden Thor, Tera, as well as several step grandchildren several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, March 23, 11:00-1:00 with a service at 1:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow pending weather at the Butler Center Cemetery, a celebration of Sandy’s life will be held following the service or burial at the Wolcott American Legion. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Sandra’s name they may do so to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Center, www.stjude.org.

