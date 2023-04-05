Powered by Dark Sky
April 6th 2023, Thursday
Metz, Joyce L.

by WayneTimes.com
April 5, 2023

SANTA BARBARA, CA./LYONS: Joyce L. Metz, 92 , a resident of Valle Verde retirement community, died peacefully in her residence on Monday , March 6, 2023.

Joyce was born December 14, 1930, in Lyons , New York, to Harold ( Butch ) and Florence Lauster. She was a graduate of Lyons High School (1948) and a graduate of Keuka College (1950). She was a  member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Santa Barbara. 

She married William E. Metz in 1950, and they raised two children: Holly (1954) and William (1956). Joyce worked at Lyons Public Library for 26 years as Assistant to the Librarian .

In 1996, she moved from Lyons, NY. to Santa Barbara, CA. to be closer to her children. She was an avid book reader and prolific writer of short stories. Joyce enjoyed decades as a golfer and enthusiast of all things art. Throughout her adult life in upstate New York, she was an indefatigable volunteer, advocating change to end discrimination in her hometown.

She is survived by her daughter; Holly (Edward) Bennett of Santa Barbara, CA., her son William (Jasmin) Metz, of San Diego, CA, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren; her brother David  Lauster, of Lyons, NY., sister- in-law Dorothy Lauster of Newark, NY. & several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband William E. Metz , and brother Donald Lauster, mother-in law & father-in Law William & Edna Metz , & sister-law Jane Metz Nesbit.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad Street, Lyons , NY. 14489 (LyonsLibraryDirector@owwl.org) or Trinity Lutheran Church , 909 North La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara , Ca. 93110 (office@telcsb.org) Visit Legacy.com

Metz, Joyce L.

