Meyer, Daniel Henry

July 21, 1941 – August 12, 2025

Daniel Henry Meyer, 84, went to be with the Lord on August 12, 2025, in Rochester, New York. Born on July 21, 1941, in Wyandotte, Michigan, he grew up in that community and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1959.

A Reverend Doctor, Daniel devoted his entire life to pastoral ministry, serving congregations across the country with unwavering faith and humility. Among the many churches he pastored, The United Church of Marion held a special place in his heart. There, he found joy in a loving and supportive congregation, and ultimately retired from its ministry.

Quiet and humble by nature, Daniel was known for his deep commitment to people. He was always present for his congregation, staff, and community—first to arrive at the church, last to leave, faithfully attending every meeting, Bible study, and event. He loved preaching and cherished delivering the children’s sermon each Sunday.

An avid reader and passionate collector, Daniel’s personal library once numbered over 20,000 volumes, primarily on religion and history. He also loved football and spent several seasons co-announcing for a local baseball team with his dear friend Don Fletcher. Above all, he adored spending time with his grandchildren, creating memories they will always carry with them.

Daniel is survived by his daughter, Kirsten Read, and her husband Aaron, along with their daughter Lily Jozel; his son, Phillip Meyer, and his son August.

Friends and family are invited to call from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Friday, August 15th at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N Main Street, Marion, NY 14505, where the funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon, immediately following calling hours.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618. Flowers may be sent directly to The United Church of

Marion. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com.

"Well done, good and faithful servant… enter into the joy of your Lord." – Matthew 25:23