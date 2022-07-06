Meyer, Jacqueline Kay

WOLCOTT: Age 60 passed away peacefully at home July 3rd, 2022 surrounded by her two loving daughters. Predeceased by her mother Carolyn and father Marvin. Survived by her 2 daughters Natalie and Molly, ex-husband Mark, sisters Stephanie, Brenda (Chuck). Nieces and nephews Lacy (Tim), Tucker, Cody (Stephanie), Eric (Mariah), Laura, Tommy. Puppies, Stella Jixer Monty. Jackie was retired from North Rose-Wolcott High School where she was the assistant athletic director and was always willing to lend an ear and go above and beyond to help students or anyone in need for that matter. She was ridiculously selfless when it came to helping others. Jackie enjoyed hanging out with her daughters and her puppies. She always found peace at the lake. She loved live music, dancing and being silly, having fun in general. She was always ready to be the life of the party and would gladly chat with anyone and everyone around. Jackie was also an amateur gardener (she tried) and could never pass up a good yard sale.

Natalie and Molly want to thank the Lifetime Care hospice team and their friends and family for the overflowing amount of love and support.

There will be a celebration of life at the Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Road, on July 16th from 2pm-5pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester.