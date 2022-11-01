Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 1st 2022, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Meyers, Joan L. 

by WayneTimes.com
November 1, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 30, 2022 at age 84.

Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Leslie Meyers; son in law: Steve Stevens

Joan was a loving person who enjoyed spending her time with the family.

Survived by her loving children: Debra Stevens, Sharon (Richard) Watson, Timothy (Karen Bardo) Meyers, and Lisa Hollis; grandchildren: Becky Stevens, Kristine (Timothy) Brown, Jennifer (David) Janssen, Danielle Watson, Nikki (Aaron) LaDolce, Jason (Emily Bradstreet), Tyler, and Kaylee Hollis; great grandchildren:  Dillon, Evianna, Abbie, Jacob, Maygen, Cayden, Ryder, and Maizie; sister: Shirley (Eugene) VanDeWalle; sister in law: Berniece Meyers; many extended family members and friends.

Private services to be held at the convenience of the family.  Burial in Ridge Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Joan.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Meyers, Joan L. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 30, 2022 at age 84. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Leslie Meyers; son in law: Steve Stevens Joan was a loving person who enjoyed spending her time with the family. Survived by her loving children: Debra Stevens, Sharon (Richard) Watson, Timothy (Karen Bardo) Meyers, and Lisa Hollis; […]

Read More
Petersen, Monica Ann

WOLCOTT: Age 59 passed away on October 28, 2022 in Wolcott, NY. Monica VanHoute was born in Sodus, NY to Hebert and Catherine VanHoute on November 16, 1963. She went to high school at North Rose/Wolcott High and graduated in 1981. She worked as a Homemaker for 28 years. She enjoyed painting and crafts.  Monica is survived by her husband, Pasquale Conca of Wolcott; her children, Anthony Conca, Giavanna Conca, Herbert and Cathy VanHoute, Jamie Vanhoute, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square