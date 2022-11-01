Meyers, Joan L. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on October 30, 2022 at age 84.

Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Leslie Meyers; son in law: Steve Stevens

Joan was a loving person who enjoyed spending her time with the family.

Survived by her loving children: Debra Stevens, Sharon (Richard) Watson, Timothy (Karen Bardo) Meyers, and Lisa Hollis; grandchildren: Becky Stevens, Kristine (Timothy) Brown, Jennifer (David) Janssen, Danielle Watson, Nikki (Aaron) LaDolce, Jason (Emily Bradstreet), Tyler, and Kaylee Hollis; great grandchildren: Dillon, Evianna, Abbie, Jacob, Maygen, Cayden, Ryder, and Maizie; sister: Shirley (Eugene) VanDeWalle; sister in law: Berniece Meyers; many extended family members and friends.

Private services to be held at the convenience of the family. Burial in Ridge Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in loving memory of Joan.

