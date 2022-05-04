Micha (Buckman), Joan Mae

ONTARIO, NY: May, 1, 2022 at age 88 passed away to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Fred.

Survived by her children Wendy (Peter) Winnett, Painted Post, NY, Frederick R. Micha II (Rick & Sandie) and Marcella Micha, Palmyra, NY.

Grandchildren, Monique Dean (Matthew), Desire’e Lutgens (Scott), Dillon Mealey (Alyssa), Shawn Mealey (Victoria), Kaitlyn Micha, Steven Micha, Rebecca Mealey. Great grandchildren, Evan Stenshorn, Marianna Dean, Madden Dean, Silas Lutgens, Mikayla Dean, Evelyn Mealey & Everett Lutgens.

Joan was born in Sodus, NY, was a Cheerleader for Sodus High school, attended Michigan State University and studied in Fine Arts. This is where she met and fell love with her sweetheart Fred. They were married 60 years. She was always very active in charitable organizations. She was involved with the Sodus-Meyers Twig Association, Ontario Historical Society, Women of Rotary, Ontario Garden Club, Pines of Peace and her church. She enjoyed extensive travel and hosted many through the Rotary Exchange program. These last years while at The Friendly Home, the family appreciated the care she received.

There will be a celebration of Joan’s life on June 4, 2022 at 11:00am at the North Ontario United Methodist Church. She made an anatomical donation of her body to the University of Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to The Pines of Peace or the North Ontario United Methodist Church.