Micha (Buckman), Joan Mae

Joan was born in Sodus, NY, was a Cheerleader for Sodus High school, attended Michigan State University and studied in Fine Arts. This is where she met and fell love with her sweetheart Fred. They were married 60 years. She was always very active in charitable organizations. She was involved with the Sodus-Meyers Twig Association, Ontario Historical Society, Women of Rotary, Ontario Garden Club, Pines of Peace and her church. She enjoyed extensive travel and hosted many through the Rotary Exchange program. These last years while at The Friendly Home, the family appreciated the care she received.
There will be a celebration of Joan’s life on June 4, 2022 at 11:00am at the North Ontario United Methodist Church. She made an anatomical donation of her body to the University of Rochester.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed to The Pines of Peace or the North Ontario United Methodist Church.
NORTH ROSE: Lee Thomas Thompson, 23, passed away on Tuesday May 3rd, 2022, at home. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, May 10, from 3:00-6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, a memorial service will take place at 6:00. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Lee’s name they […]
WOLCOTT: Received her wings on April 25, 2022. She was predeceased by her mother Jacquline Whitting MacAllister and father Ned MacAllister. She is survived by her husband Michael L. Manley, brother: Ned MacAllister, childhood friends; Jimmy & Lon Goodall, special adopted son; Joseph Goodall, in-laws; Lewis & Barbara Diehl Manley, sisters-in-law & bothers-in-law; Dawn M. […]