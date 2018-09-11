Michael, James H.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HAWAII: Heaven is enjoying the humor of James H. Michael, age 54 who passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 30, 2018, in his home in Mountain View, Hawaii; where he resided the last 10 years. He was born on August 24, 1964, on Long Island, to John Michael and Priscilla (Kolb) Pierce. He will be remembered as the “guiding light” of the Newark High School Class of 1983. He was nominated class president in his senior year and will be remembered as the president with 3 first names who brought Duke Jupiter into the auditorium for a performance. He has become a legend for bringing a pig into the courtyard his last days of school as a senior prank. He worked for Cleason’s for many years enjoying his job of driving a loader. He survived by his children Jennifer and Henry Michael, wife Robin (Harris) Michael, step son’s David and Ben Granger, sisters Angela (Daniel) Ovenshire, and Randi (William) Griffin, 3 nieces, one nephew, and many other family and friends. He took enjoyment and was excellent at cooking and baking, he was an avid bee keeper since the age of 14, he loved spending time planting and harvesting, here in NY as well as in HI, having a superb green thumb. His favorite pastime was watching Steelers games with his family. He will forever be remembered for his crazy sense of humor, always making people laugh at and with him. We will never forget his yodeling in the halls of the high school echoing his favorite saying, “Born to be wild!”. In recent years, he has humored his Facebook followers with his humor and pictures of him enjoying his paradise and selling the fruits of his labor on his Facebook page Hawaiian Acres. He had a zest for life and smiled through his physical pain, all to make others smile. His children and Robin were the loves of his life and were always in his thoughts. Please come help us celebrate James’ life on September 23, 2018 from 3pm-7pm at the Fairville Fire Hall (2963 State Route 88, Newark, NY). In lieu of flowers, please bring a dish to pass and your favorite drink. We will toast James and his life at 6pm along with his Hawaiian family and friends.