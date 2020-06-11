Obituaries
Michalke, John C.
MACEDON/WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest unexpectedly, June 1, 2020 at age 71. He was predeceased by his parents: Joseph and Caroline Michalke; brother: Joseph, Jr. He is survived by his sister: Diane Van Lare; brother: James Michalke; nephews: David, Douglas, and Daniel Van Lare, Christopher, Steven and Mathew Michalke; great niece: Alexandra Van Lare. John graduated from Williamson Central and SUNY Albany and was an economist with the State of New York for 40 years. He was a serious collector of Americana and historical artifacts and could hold his own well in any trivia contest he entered. A generous, kind, and gentle soul; he will be greatly missed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with Rev. Ewart Morris of Williamson United Methodist Church presiding. Interment in Lake View Cemetery. Those wishing, may donate to the Williamson Come-Unity Center, Williamson UMC: Attention: Food Pantry or to a charity of your choice in loving memory of John. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
