WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 74, passed away on May 26, 2021 at Newark-Wayne Hospital. Paula was predeceased by her mother, Bernetta Dodd and brothers, Rev. Kenneth Dodd and Gary Dodd. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Michakle; sons, Chris, Steven and Mathew; sister-in-laws, Patricia Dodd and Diane Vanlare; along with several nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3pm at Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.