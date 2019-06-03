Michaud, Thomas G.

WEBSTER: Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 57. Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Dorothy Michaud. He leaves his children; Mandy Wurtz, Sarah Hemingway (Adam Rogers), Seth, Taylor, and Annie (Jasmin) Rodgers; 6 grandchildren, Myles and Layla Wurtz, Ryan and Landon Hemingway, Ethan and Aria Rogers; siblings, Ruth Mitchell, Pat (Kay) Michaud; Sallie (Larry) Thornton, Tess (Terry) Alsup, Sheila Blais, Kathy Peets, Chris (Gary) Newcomb, Carol (Kenny) Pierce; nieces and nephews; mother of their children, Martha (Tom) Mulholland. Tom was a long-time employee of Motts and he loved baseball. Friends were received at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster, on Friday, June 7, where his Memorial Service followed at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Stroke Unit at Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621.