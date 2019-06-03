Powered by Dark Sky
October 1st 2020, Thursday
Michaud, Thomas G.

by WayneTimes.com
June 3, 2019

WEBSTER: Sunday, June 2, 2019, age 57. Predeceased by his parents, Jerry and Dorothy Michaud. He leaves his children; Mandy Wurtz, Sarah Hemingway (Adam Rogers), Seth, Taylor, and Annie (Jasmin) Rodgers; 6 grandchildren, Myles and Layla Wurtz, Ryan and Landon Hemingway, Ethan and Aria Rogers; siblings, Ruth Mitchell, Pat (Kay) Michaud; Sallie (Larry) Thornton, Tess (Terry) Alsup, Sheila Blais, Kathy Peets, Chris (Gary) Newcomb, Carol (Kenny) Pierce; nieces and nephews; mother of their children, Martha (Tom) Mulholland. Tom was a long-time employee of Motts and he loved baseball. Friends were received at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, Webster, on Friday, June 7, where his Memorial Service followed at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Stroke Unit at Rochester General Hospital, 1425 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Pope, Mazie E.

LYONS: Age 90, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2 PM on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Rose Cemetery on Route 414 in Rose, NY. For those wishing, memorials may be made to the Wayne County Nursing […]

Dodson, Martha Elizabeth

LYONS: Martha Elizabeth Dodson, 73, went home to the lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the DeMay Living Center. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the South Lyons Cemetery with the Rev. Mack H. Smith Jr. officiating. For those wishing, memorials may […]

