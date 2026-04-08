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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Mierke, Ralph Carl

April 8, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Lyons - Ralph was born on December 27, 1934 in Lyons, NY to Carl Edward and Carolyn (Tellier) Mierke. Ralph spent his early years working on his grandfather’s farm on Bauer Van Wykle Road. In his younger years he was a firefighter with the Lyons Fire Department. Ralph spent most of his life working as a mechanic “trouble shooter” for Seneca Foods, Borden’s and CanCorporation of America, Inc. Ralph retired from Can Corporation of America in Pennsylvania before spending his retirement in North Port, Florida. Ralph enjoyed many new hobbies with his wife, Patricia, including golf, tennis, dance, and creating memories with his family during every moment in between.

Ralph is predeceased by his parents, Carl and Carolyn Mierke, sister, Corrine (Mierke-Comella) Kleisle, former wives Thelma (Curtis-Mierke) Jones; Nancy (Brother-Conger) Mierke; Carol (Ciciliot) Mierke; step-daughter Laurie Ciciliot and step-son Michael Baim.

Surviving are his loving wife of 16 years, Patricia Baim; daughter, Christine (Gerald) Mierke-Van De Walle, step children: Kenny Baim, Wendy (Jeff) Morseberger, Vicki (Mike) Ray, Linda (Josh) Lanier, Mark Conger, Suzanne Ciciliot and Dino Ciciliot; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ralph passed away on December 1, 2025 in Venice, Florida. A Celebration of Life was held in North Port, FL. A graveside service and burial will be held on April 17, 2026 at 11:00 am at the Elmwood Cemetery on Rt 14 North in Lyons, NY. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home. 

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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